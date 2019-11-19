Services
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI
Rosary
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI
Lying in State
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Holy Name Catholic Church
630 Harmon
Birmingham, MI
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Name Catholic Church
630 Harmon
Birmingham , MI
Julia L. Makoski


1917 - 2019
Julia L. Makoski Obituary
Julia L. Makoski

Troy - (nee Lenard) was born on September 7, 1917 in Dilles Bottom, OH, and passed away on November 15, 2019 at the age of 102. She was the beloved wife of the late Theodore and loving mother of Robert (Linda), Carol (Patrick) O'Keefe, and the late Mary Ellen. Treasured grandmother of Paige, RJ, Matthew (Kristine) Rizzo, Bryan (Shelley) O'Keefe, and Caitlin (Steve) Fleming. Proud and adored great grandmother of 9. Visitation Friday 3-9pm with a 7pm Rosary & Sharing of Memories Service at Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons Inc., 36900 Schoenherr Rd. at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). Instate Saturday 9:30am until time of 10am Mass at Holy Name Catholic Church, 630 Harmon, Birmingham, MI. 48009. In lieu of flowers, Julia's family kindly requests that memorial contributions be made to of Michigan. Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" at WujekCalcaterra.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
