Services
Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
13650 E. 15 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
(586) 977-7300
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
13650 E. 15 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
13650 E. 15 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
641 Chrysler Service Dr
Detroit, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
641 Chrysler Service Dr.
Detroit, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Julia Rubino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julia M. Rubino

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Julia M. Rubino Obituary
Julia M. Rubino

- - Rubino, Julia M. February 12, 2019, Age 88

Beloved Aunt of Dan Rodolfo, Richard Rodolfo, Mark Rodolfo and Cyrus Rodolfo.

Survived by many great nieces and Nephews.

Visitation Sunday, February 17th from 1pm to 8pm with a Rosary at 7pm at

Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home, 13650 E. 15 Mile Rd., Sterling Heights

Funeral Monday, February 18th at Holy Family Catholic Church, 641 Chrysler

Service Dr., Detroit. Instate Monday 9:30AM until time of Mass 10am.

Interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Detroit

Share A Memory at www.BCFHsterlingheights.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
Download Now