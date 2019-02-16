|
|
Julia M. Rubino
- - Rubino, Julia M. February 12, 2019, Age 88
Beloved Aunt of Dan Rodolfo, Richard Rodolfo, Mark Rodolfo and Cyrus Rodolfo.
Survived by many great nieces and Nephews.
Visitation Sunday, February 17th from 1pm to 8pm with a Rosary at 7pm at
Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home, 13650 E. 15 Mile Rd., Sterling Heights
Funeral Monday, February 18th at Holy Family Catholic Church, 641 Chrysler
Service Dr., Detroit. Instate Monday 9:30AM until time of Mass 10am.
Interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Detroit
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 16, 2019