Julia M. "Judy" Taylor
Farmington - 96, entered eternal life April 26, 2020. Preceded in death by beloved husband, William "Bill". Surviving are devoted children, William Taylor, Nancy (Neil) Disney, Janey (David) Coates and Dave (Kathy) Taylor; her brother, Larry Righi; grandchildren, Scott Disney, McKenzie Taylor, Ross Disney, Lily Coates, Hallie Taylor and Jill Taylor; and nieces and nephews. Judy's family will plan a funeral mass at Our Lady of Sorrows when our country returns to health. In lieu of flowers, contributions suggested to Society of St. Vincent DePaul at Our Lady of Sorrows Parish or Residential Hospice. Arrangements entrusted to the Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, downtown Farmington.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020