Services
Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home
23720 Farmington Road
Downtown Farmington, MI 48336
248-474-5200
Resources
More Obituaries for Julia Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julia M. "Judy" Taylor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Julia M. "Judy" Taylor Obituary
Julia M. "Judy" Taylor

Farmington - 96, entered eternal life April 26, 2020. Preceded in death by beloved husband, William "Bill". Surviving are devoted children, William Taylor, Nancy (Neil) Disney, Janey (David) Coates and Dave (Kathy) Taylor; her brother, Larry Righi; grandchildren, Scott Disney, McKenzie Taylor, Ross Disney, Lily Coates, Hallie Taylor and Jill Taylor; and nieces and nephews. Judy's family will plan a funeral mass at Our Lady of Sorrows when our country returns to health. In lieu of flowers, contributions suggested to Society of St. Vincent DePaul at Our Lady of Sorrows Parish or Residential Hospice. Arrangements entrusted to the Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, downtown Farmington.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -