Sister Juliana Sobieski, SSJ-TOSF, age 95; beloved daughter of Alexander and Sophia (nee Witkowski) (both deceased); loving sister of the following deceased: Stanley, Alexander, Joseph, Casimer, Henry and Genevieve Toth; dearest aunt and great aunt of many. Sr. Juliana is survived by the Sisters of Saint Joseph, Third Order of Saint Francis, with whom she shared her life for 72 years. Friends may call at St. Joseph Chapel at Marymount Congregational Home, 12215 Granger Rd, Garfield Heights, OH 44125 for VISITATION ON FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8, 2019 FROM 4-7PM, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 7:00pm. Interment Calvary Cemetery Saturday, November 9, 2019. Memorial contributions may be made to Marymount Congregational Home at the address listed above.



