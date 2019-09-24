|
|
Juliane M. Greenwalt
Boyne City - Juliane M. Greenwalt passed away peacefully on September 20th, 2019 after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. Julie was born in Detroit, Michigan on January 10th, 1938, and grew up in Dearborn. She was an excellent student at Dearborn High School and later at the University of Detroit. While at University of Detroit, she met Bill, her best friend and the love of her life for the past 60 years.
Julie lived a life of adventure that included studying art in Honolulu, Hawaii, being a finalist in the Miss Hawaii Pageant and working as a model, ocean liner waitress and a TV writer. Julie was an artist, gourmet cook and a world traveler who was lucky enough to explore 6 of the 7 continents in the world.
An award -winning journalist, Julie began her career as a reporter for Life Magazine. She went on to become a founder and a Bureau Chief for People Magazine.
Family was Julie's top priority. As the oldest of 5 children born to Peter and Dorothea Ehlendt, she was the glue of the family. Julie married Bill on November 25th, 1961. They had two daughters, Ginger Barnes and Christine Carpenter, and 5 grandchildren: Cameron, Cooper and Suzy Carpenter and Ryan and Maddy Barnes. Julie had a very special place in her heart (and snack drawer) for her grandkids.
Julie loved spending quality time with her family and friends, entertaining and throwing lavish dinner parties. She was greatly involved in community organizations including Hestia Women's Giving Circle, Boyne District Library, Boyne City Farmers Market and Eta Nu.
Julie is survived by her husband Bill, their daughters Ginger (Hal Barnes) and Christine (Russell Carpenter), 5 grandchildren, sister, Karol Schreiber and brother, Peter Ehlendt.
Julie lived her life by the motto: "It's lucky to be kind" and demonstrated this every day.
A mass for Julie will be held on Thursday September 26th, 2019 at 11am with visitation starting at 10am at Saint Matthew's Catholic Church in Boyne City.
In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to the Charlevoix County Community Foundation in memory of Julie Greenwalt.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 24, 2019