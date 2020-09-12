Julianne M. Roesch (nee Lynch)September 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Carl J Roesch for 50 years. Dear mother of Carlene, Maryanne (Dan) Williams, and Joseph (Gillian). Loving grandmother of Niki (Ed) Frankfort, Leon Horne, Benjamin (Katana) Roesch, Stephen (Cathy) Gott, Joseph Gott, and Daniel (Nicolas Gaudino) Gott. Cherished great-grandmother of Alexandria Delmotte, Robert Gott, Thomas Gott, and Lucy Horne. Predeceased by parents: Dr. Edward S and Margaret (Scallen) Lynch; sister, Margaret Lynch; and brothers, John T (Marilyn), and Edward J (Sue) Lynch. Raised in Grosse Pointe Park, moved in 1959 to Bloomfield Hills with her family. Member of St. Hugo Parish for 37 years. Funeral Services have taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to Guest House: 1601 Joslyn Rd, Lake Orion MI 48360, or Capuchin Soup Kitchen: 1820 Mt. Elliott St, Detroit MI 48207. Burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 248-362-2500.View obituary and sign tribute wall at