Memorial Gathering
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Paul Catholic church
Grosse Pointe, MI
Memorial Mass
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Paul Catholic church
Grosse Pointe, MI
Julie Mahon Obituary
Julie Mahon

Grosse Pointe - Dec. 24, 1961 - Feb. 9, 2019. Julie Mahon, who spent the first part of her life in Houston, TX and most of her adult life in Grosse Pointe, MI, passed away peacefully on Feb. 9, 2019 in Plano, TX.

Julie was preceeded in death by her parents, Gerald & Mary Ellen Mahon and is survived by her three brothers, Thaddeus, Matthew & Gerald and her cousins from Grosse Pointe, who along with their parents the late Tom & Ann Mercier, became her second family.

Services will be held at St. Paul Catholic church in Grosse Pointe, MI on March 22nd. A Memorial gathering will be held at 11:30 AM followed by a Memorial Mass at 12:00 PM.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 17, 2019
