1/1
Julie Simpkins Lynch
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Julie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Julie Simpkins Lynch

On Friday, October 22, 2020 Julie Lynch passed away peacefully at the age of 88. Julie was born on May 2, 1932 in Detroit Mi. to Bert and Marie Simpkins. She was an only child with many cousins. Julie went to St. Mary's of Redford High School and attended Detroit Conservatory of Music. Julie was blessed with a beautiful voice and had a passion for singing. She sang on WJR radio when she was a young adult. Julie started dating Jack Lynch in college and they were married shortly after graduation on October 24, 1954. Jack was a pilot in the Air Force so together they started seeing the USA one AF base at a time. Julie and Jack were blessed with 5 children born in 4 different states. Julie and Jack settled down to raise their family in Scottsdale AZ in 1962. Julie was an amazing mother who sewed clothes and costumes, helped with Girl Scouts Club, Boy Scouts and planned many family trips to National parks. She sang in the church choir, was secretary for the Republican Women's group and volunteered for numerous other groups. Julie and Jack with their children spent most summers at their cabin near Payson, AZ. Julie loved walks and picnics in the pines with the kids. Julie and Jack retired in Payson in 1995 and continued doing what they loved, visiting their children and grandkids, exploring different countries, being involved at St. Philip's Catholic Church, golf, and volunteering. The greatest joy in this world for Julie and Jack were their children, Cindy, Chuck, Susan, Cathy, Richard, 12 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and nephew Tom Trotter. Julie made every birthday and holiday special for each person in her family even with the majority living in different parts of the country. Julie will be missed by all her family.

Julie was preceded in death by her husband Jack and daughter Susan. Julie is survived by daughter Cindy (Brian) of Scotts. AZ, son Chuck (Shelly) of Cle Elum WA., daughter Cathy (Dan) of Woodinville WA., son Richard (Adel) Scotts. AZ. Grandchildren Jenny, Heather, Rachel, Melissa, Matthew, Meghan, Eric, Wendy, Sarah, Jeffery, Stefan, and Danielle. Great grandchildren Cameron, Jaxon, Siena, Ava, and Leo.

A mass will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help on Wednesday November 4th at 10am. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to "Library Friends of Payson"




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Messinger Mortuaries
7601 E. Indian School Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480-945-9521
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved