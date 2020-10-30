Julie Simpkins Lynch



On Friday, October 22, 2020 Julie Lynch passed away peacefully at the age of 88. Julie was born on May 2, 1932 in Detroit Mi. to Bert and Marie Simpkins. She was an only child with many cousins. Julie went to St. Mary's of Redford High School and attended Detroit Conservatory of Music. Julie was blessed with a beautiful voice and had a passion for singing. She sang on WJR radio when she was a young adult. Julie started dating Jack Lynch in college and they were married shortly after graduation on October 24, 1954. Jack was a pilot in the Air Force so together they started seeing the USA one AF base at a time. Julie and Jack were blessed with 5 children born in 4 different states. Julie and Jack settled down to raise their family in Scottsdale AZ in 1962. Julie was an amazing mother who sewed clothes and costumes, helped with Girl Scouts Club, Boy Scouts and planned many family trips to National parks. She sang in the church choir, was secretary for the Republican Women's group and volunteered for numerous other groups. Julie and Jack with their children spent most summers at their cabin near Payson, AZ. Julie loved walks and picnics in the pines with the kids. Julie and Jack retired in Payson in 1995 and continued doing what they loved, visiting their children and grandkids, exploring different countries, being involved at St. Philip's Catholic Church, golf, and volunteering. The greatest joy in this world for Julie and Jack were their children, Cindy, Chuck, Susan, Cathy, Richard, 12 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and nephew Tom Trotter. Julie made every birthday and holiday special for each person in her family even with the majority living in different parts of the country. Julie will be missed by all her family.



Julie was preceded in death by her husband Jack and daughter Susan. Julie is survived by daughter Cindy (Brian) of Scotts. AZ, son Chuck (Shelly) of Cle Elum WA., daughter Cathy (Dan) of Woodinville WA., son Richard (Adel) Scotts. AZ. Grandchildren Jenny, Heather, Rachel, Melissa, Matthew, Meghan, Eric, Wendy, Sarah, Jeffery, Stefan, and Danielle. Great grandchildren Cameron, Jaxon, Siena, Ava, and Leo.



A mass will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help on Wednesday November 4th at 10am. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to "Library Friends of Payson"









