Juliette A Murad
- - Juliette A. Murad died peacefully with her family by her side on the morning of April 9, 2019. She was 95 years old.
She is survived by her children, Peter (Kristina) Murad, Paul (Maureen) Murad, Pamela (Robert) Long, Patrick Murad (Tina Zinn) and Timothy Murad; grandchildren, Noelle Sharrak, Andrea Murad, Angela De La Rosa, Elizabeth Murad-Patel, Kelly Celic, Colin Murad, Elle Murad, Sofia Murad, Nicholas Long and Sami Murad; 10 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Nanette (Jack) Kilano, Henry (Najla) Abbosh, Jules (Norma) Abbosh, Rudy (Kathy) Abbosh and Vera (Ben) Ossi, as well as many close friends and extended family members.
Juliette, also known as "JouJou" to family and friends, was preceded in death by her loving husband, Sami P. Murad (d. 1993); sister, Henriette (Hikmat) Abbosh and sister, Germaine (Satar) Abbosh.
Friends and family may gather at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 404 E. Liberty St. on Monday, April 15, 2019 from 3:00PM - 8:00PM. Rosary at 7:00PM.
A Funeral Mass will be held from Church of the Holy Spirit, 3700 Harvey Lake Rd., Highland, on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 10:00AM with gathering beginning at 9:00AM. Father Wayne Ureel to officiate.
For further information phone 248-684-6645 or visit LynchandSonsMilford.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 14, 2019