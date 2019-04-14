Services
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
404 East Liberty Street
Milford, MI 48381
(248) 684-6645
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
404 East Liberty Street
Milford, MI 48381
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
404 East Liberty Street
Milford, MI 48381
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Church of the Holy Spirit
3700 Harvey Lake Rd.
Highland, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Holy Spirit
3700 Harvey Lake Rd.
Highland, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Juliette Murad
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juliette A. Murad

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Juliette A. Murad Obituary
Juliette A Murad

- - Juliette A. Murad died peacefully with her family by her side on the morning of April 9, 2019. She was 95 years old.

She is survived by her children, Peter (Kristina) Murad, Paul (Maureen) Murad, Pamela (Robert) Long, Patrick Murad (Tina Zinn) and Timothy Murad; grandchildren, Noelle Sharrak, Andrea Murad, Angela De La Rosa, Elizabeth Murad-Patel, Kelly Celic, Colin Murad, Elle Murad, Sofia Murad, Nicholas Long and Sami Murad; 10 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Nanette (Jack) Kilano, Henry (Najla) Abbosh, Jules (Norma) Abbosh, Rudy (Kathy) Abbosh and Vera (Ben) Ossi, as well as many close friends and extended family members.

Juliette, also known as "JouJou" to family and friends, was preceded in death by her loving husband, Sami P. Murad (d. 1993); sister, Henriette (Hikmat) Abbosh and sister, Germaine (Satar) Abbosh.

Friends and family may gather at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 404 E. Liberty St. on Monday, April 15, 2019 from 3:00PM - 8:00PM. Rosary at 7:00PM.

A Funeral Mass will be held from Church of the Holy Spirit, 3700 Harvey Lake Rd., Highland, on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 10:00AM with gathering beginning at 9:00AM. Father Wayne Ureel to officiate.

For further information phone 248-684-6645 or visit LynchandSonsMilford.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now