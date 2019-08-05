|
June A. Aird
- - Died August 3, 2019 of cancer. Beloved sister of May Aird and the late Helen Aird. Loving daughter of the late Murdoch and Elsie Aird. Also survived by many cherished cousins and friends. Funeral service at Our Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2225 E. 14 Mile Road, Birmingham, MI 48009, Tuesday, August 6th, 11am. Friends may visit at church beginning at 10am. Interment at Glen Eden Cemetery, Livonia. Memorials appreciated to Our Shepherd Lutheran Church.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019