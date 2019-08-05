Services
Our Shepherd Lutheran Church
2225 E 14 Mile Rd
Birmingham, MI 48009
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Shepherd Lutheran Church
2225 E. 14 Mile Road
Birmingham, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Shepherd Lutheran Church
2225 E. 14 Mile Road
Birmingham, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for June Aird
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June A. Aird

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
June A. Aird Obituary
June A. Aird

- - Died August 3, 2019 of cancer. Beloved sister of May Aird and the late Helen Aird. Loving daughter of the late Murdoch and Elsie Aird. Also survived by many cherished cousins and friends. Funeral service at Our Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2225 E. 14 Mile Road, Birmingham, MI 48009, Tuesday, August 6th, 11am. Friends may visit at church beginning at 10am. Interment at Glen Eden Cemetery, Livonia. Memorials appreciated to Our Shepherd Lutheran Church.

Obituary and condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.