|
|
June B. Abele
Commerce Township - June B. of Commerce Township, passed away May 14, 2019 at age 93. Beloved wife of Gilbert for 71 years. Loving mother of Philip (Maureen), Mark (Janice), Maureen, Lisa and the late Matthew Abele. The family will receive friends on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 3-8 pm at the Union Lake Chapel of the ELTON BLACK & SON FUNERAL HOME, 1233 Union Lake Road in White Lake. A Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 9086 Hutchins Road in White Lake. The family will gather at church from 10:00 am until the time of mass at 11:00. A scripture service will be held at 7:00 pm Sunday evening at the funeral home. Memorial contributions suggested to Holy Cross Services "Boysville" or St. Patrick Catholic Church. www.eltonblackandsonwhitelake.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 19, 2019