Borek Jennings Funeral Home- Lamb Chapel
312 South Michigan Avenue
Howell, MI 48843
(517) 546-0100
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
June Elizabeth (Kennedy) Cox Obituary
June Elizabeth (Kennedy) Cox

June Elizabeth (Kennedy) Cox

Howell - Age 93, passed away, February 8, 2019. June was born in Detroit June 2, 1925 to Howard and Pauline (Dippert) Kennedy. June graduated from Detroit Central H.S. in 1943.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 11, 2019
