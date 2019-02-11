|
June Elizabeth (Kennedy) Cox
Howell - Age 93, passed away, February 8, 2019. June was born in Detroit June 2, 1925 to Howard and Pauline (Dippert) Kennedy. June graduated from Detroit Central H.S. in 1943. June's family and friends will gather Wed. February 13, from 6-9PM at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Lamb Chapel. Please leave a message of comfort to June's family by calling 1.877.231.7900 or sign the guestbook at borekjennings.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 11, 2019