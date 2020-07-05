June Felt



Shelby Twp. - Born June 16,1935. The youngest child of Dwight and Vera Francisco. June passed on June 13, 2020 after battling skin cancer for many years.



June married Terrence E. Felt on Nov. 17, 1961 in Detroit,MI and lived there until moving to their beloved neighborhood on Anna St. in Warren, MI.



They lived out their final years together in Shelby Twp.



June is survived by son Craig (Theresa) Felt, Daughter-in-law Susie Lacasse, Grandson Matthew (Lisa) Felt, Granddaughter Melissa (John) Smiley, Two Great Grandchildren John and Ava Smiley.



Special Niece, Sharon (John) Zitnik, several nephews, and many dear friends.



June was preceded in death by her parents, husband Terrence in 2016, infant daughter Laura, son Paul Felt 2018, sister and brothers Berniece (Mitch) Soviak, Dwight (Blanch), Dale ( Janet), and Melvin (Elizabeth) Francisco.



June will always be remembered for her big heart and volunteerism. She made many cherished friendships while volunteering at St. John's Macomb Hospital (Ascencion), Henry Ford Macomb Hospital and the Fox theatre.



June also truly loved her church and church family. Through the years June and Terry were members of St. Stephens Lutheran in Warren, Holy Cross Lutheran in Warren, and King of Kings in Shelby Twp.



June will be laid to rest and her life will be celebrated at Great Lakes National Cemetary in Holly, MI. on July 8, 2020 @ 10am. Pastor Dave Parker of King of Kings Chuch will officiate.



Arrangements have been handled by Katz Funeral Directors Inc.



Due to COVID-19 rules, this will be a private ceremony.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store