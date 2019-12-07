Services
Kaul Funeral Home
27830 Gratiot Ave
Roseville, MI 48066
(586) 775-1911
Resources
More Obituaries for June Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Ilene Moore

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
June Ilene Moore Obituary
June Ilene Moore

Warren - June Ilene Moore of Warren, died December 7, 2019 at her home. She will be sadly missed by her daughters; Lisa Moore and Kelly (Ty) Burk and her grandson Joshua. She was pre deceased by her Husband Charles in 1993, and her twin sister Jean in 2011.

A Funeral Service will be held Wed. December 11 at 11AM instate at 10AM at Trinity United Methodist Church, 18303 Common Rd. Roseville, MI 48066. Visitation will be Tuesday from 2-8PM at Kaul Funeral Home-Roseville, Burial to follow services at White Chapel Cemetery, Troy.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kaul Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -