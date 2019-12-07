|
June Ilene Moore
Warren - June Ilene Moore of Warren, died December 7, 2019 at her home. She will be sadly missed by her daughters; Lisa Moore and Kelly (Ty) Burk and her grandson Joshua. She was pre deceased by her Husband Charles in 1993, and her twin sister Jean in 2011.
A Funeral Service will be held Wed. December 11 at 11AM instate at 10AM at Trinity United Methodist Church, 18303 Common Rd. Roseville, MI 48066. Visitation will be Tuesday from 2-8PM at Kaul Funeral Home-Roseville, Burial to follow services at White Chapel Cemetery, Troy.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019