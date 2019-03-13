|
|
June Odette
- - June Odette born February 13, 1928 passed away March 10, 2019 at the age of 91. Loving wife to the late Paul S. Odette. Beloved mother to Cheri Patenaude, Gail Murdock and Paul (Patricia) Odette. Proud grandmother of Jenni (Dave) Barber, Wayne Patenaude, Tim Patenaude, Matthew Murdock and Allison (Mike) Svok. Cherished great grandmother of Makenna Patenaude, Matthew Murdock Jr. and Elisabeth Murdock. Dear sister of Carmel Boley.
June will be laid to rest at Glen Eden Cemetery in Livonia, Michigan on Wednesday March 13, 2019. In memory of June donations may be made to the or .
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 13, 2019