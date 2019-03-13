Services
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
(734) 591-3700
For more information about
June Odette
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for June Odette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Odette


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
June Odette Obituary
June Odette

- - June Odette born February 13, 1928 passed away March 10, 2019 at the age of 91. Loving wife to the late Paul S. Odette. Beloved mother to Cheri Patenaude, Gail Murdock and Paul (Patricia) Odette. Proud grandmother of Jenni (Dave) Barber, Wayne Patenaude, Tim Patenaude, Matthew Murdock and Allison (Mike) Svok. Cherished great grandmother of Makenna Patenaude, Matthew Murdock Jr. and Elisabeth Murdock. Dear sister of Carmel Boley.

June will be laid to rest at Glen Eden Cemetery in Livonia, Michigan on Wednesday March 13, 2019. In memory of June donations may be made to the or .

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now