Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Brecon Village Chapel
200 Brecon Dr.
Saline, MI
June Perkins Robberts


1938 - 2019
June Perkins Robberts, 81, a loving wife and mother, passed away quietly and peacefully at home on November 13, 2019. She was a gracious woman and loved her Lord. She was born May 18, 1938, in Madison Run, Virginia and was the daughter of the late Edgar and Shirley Perkins.

June is survived by her husband, James Robberts, and her sons Greg (Tris) Robberts, Blake (Carole) Robberts, and Corey (Laura) Robberts. The cherished Grandmother of Kylene (Brad) Sprouse, Kelli (Jason) Chandler, Evan Robberts, and Chloe Robberts. She was blessed to be a Great Grandma to 4 wonderful children. She is also survived by her brother, Edgar (Juanita) Perkins II, and her sister, Diane Perkins.

A memorial service for family and friends will be held at Brecon Village Chapel (200 Brecon Dr., Saline, MI 48176) on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11 am.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019
