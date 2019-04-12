Services
Justin Winer Obituary
Justin Winer

Allen Park - Winer, Justin. May 26, 1990 - April 7, 2019. Age 28 of Allen Park. Beloved son of Kathe Rugh. Loving partner of Christina Davis. Dear father of Ryan Winer. Dearest brother of Noah Rugh. Caring grandson of Nancy (the late John) Rugh. Loving nephew of Lisa (Lynn Hanschmidt) Rugh. Justin will be deeply missed by many loving Davis family members and friends. Memorial visitation Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. at the Allen Park Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 5900 Allen Rd. (313) 928-2300. Family sharing time and eulogy will be held that same evening at the funeral home at 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Justin's son Ryan Winer. Please share memories and leave condolences on Justin's guestbook at www.voranfuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 12, 2019
