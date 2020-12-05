K. Michael FaberHarper Woods - Kenneth Michael Faber "Mike", age 88, passed away suddenly on December 2, 2020. Loving husband of Joan. Dear Father of Michael (Cynthia) Faber, Lynda (Nelson) Head, and Wendy (Stephen) Stockley. Cherished Grandfather of 4. Beloved Great-Grandfather of 2. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be on Friday, December 11 from 9 am until 11 am at Chas. Verheyden, Inc., 16300 Mack Ave., Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230 followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:30 am at St. Clare of Montefalco, 1401 Whittier Rd., Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Capuchins, 1820 Mt. Elliot, Detroit, MI 48207. Share a memory at: