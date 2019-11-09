Services
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rosary
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
6:30 PM
Lying in State
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Church of the Divine Child
1055 N. Silvery Lane at Wilson
Dearborn, MI
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Divine Child
1055 N. Silvery Lane at Wilson
Dearborn, MI
Resources
Karen Beatty Obituary
Karen Beatty

Dearborn Heights - Age 60, November 8, 2019. Beloved daughter of Gordon & Barbara Beatty. Cherished sister of Maureen (Jerry) Bourdage. Devoted aunt of Michael, Angie, Jacob, Camille and Mathieu Bourdage. Karen was a active member of the STEP program and Macld Learning. Visitation Sunday 1-8pm with a 6:30pm Rosary Service at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 Inkster Rd., Garden City (Between Ford Rd. and Cherry Hill). In state Monday 9:30am until the 10am Mass at Church of the Divine Child, 1055 N. Silvery Lane at Wilson in Dearborn. Memorials suggested to Angela Hospice. www.santeiufuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
Remember
