Karen Beatty
Dearborn Heights - Age 60, November 8, 2019. Beloved daughter of Gordon & Barbara Beatty. Cherished sister of Maureen (Jerry) Bourdage. Devoted aunt of Michael, Angie, Jacob, Camille and Mathieu Bourdage. Karen was a active member of the STEP program and Macld Learning. Visitation Sunday 1-8pm with a 6:30pm Rosary Service at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 Inkster Rd., Garden City (Between Ford Rd. and Cherry Hill). In state Monday 9:30am until the 10am Mass at Church of the Divine Child, 1055 N. Silvery Lane at Wilson in Dearborn. Memorials suggested to Angela Hospice. www.santeiufuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019