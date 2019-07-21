|
|
Karen Cooksey
Fraser - COOKSEY, KAREN age 75 July 19, 2019
Beloved wife of William K.. Loving mother of Brad and Greg (Kalli). Proud and loving grandmother of William, Charlie, Niko and Jasmine. Dear sister of Faye Patrick, Alan Wagner, the late Ferne Henthorn and the late Daryl Wagner. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Memorial Visitation Saturday July 27th at 10:00am until time of Service at 11:00am at Grosse Pointe Memorial Church 16 Lake Shore in Grosse Pointe Farms. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" @ WujekCalcaterra.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 21, 2019