Karen Jacobson
Birmingham - Karen Jacobson, 72, of Birmingham, Michigan, died on 21 September 2020. Karen is survived by her devoted daughter, Logan Jacobson Most. Adoring Kiki of Oakley and Brighton Most. Devoted daughter of her late parents, Mark "Ted" and Mildred Jacobson. Loving sister of Stanley "Bowie" Jacobson and Scott (Roz) Jacobson. Beloved auntie of Lacey (Elliot) Foon, Maxwell, Charlotte, Emilia, Luke, and Cole Jacobson. Also survived by dear cousins, Sheryl (Bob) Anderson, Lori Brooks, Steven Perlman and their children. Adored by Ronnie and Jodi Weiss and her loyal support team, Theresa Zemke, Bozena Walat, Debi Weinstein, and Esteline Johnson. A PRIVATE FAMILY GRAVESIDE SERVICE WILL BE HELD ON TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22 AT 11:00 A.M. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com
