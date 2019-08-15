|
Karen Knoppow
Ohio - Age 70, formerly of Michigan, died August 14, 2019. Beloved daughter to the late Lillian and the late Abraham Knoppow.
Cherished sister of Charles (Carol) Knoppow. Dear aunt of Adam (fiancee, Shannon Ledbetter) Filipkowski, Daniel (Sergio Ruiz) Filipkowski and Matthew Filipkowski.
Treasured great-aunt of Benjamin and Austin. Services: 10:00 am Friday 8/16/2019 at DAVIDSON/HERMELIN CHAPEL at Clover Hill Park Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted with HEBREW MEMORIAL CHAPEL (248) 543-1622. www.hebrewmemorial.org
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 15, 2019