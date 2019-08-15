Services
Hebrew Memorial Chapel
26640 Greenfield Rd
Oak Park, MI 48237
(248) 543-1622
Service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
DAVIDSON/HERMELIN CHAPEL at Clover Hill Park Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Knoppow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Knoppow

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen Knoppow Obituary
Karen Knoppow

Ohio - Age 70, formerly of Michigan, died August 14, 2019. Beloved daughter to the late Lillian and the late Abraham Knoppow.

Cherished sister of Charles (Carol) Knoppow. Dear aunt of Adam (fiancee, Shannon Ledbetter) Filipkowski, Daniel (Sergio Ruiz) Filipkowski and Matthew Filipkowski.

Treasured great-aunt of Benjamin and Austin. Services: 10:00 am Friday 8/16/2019 at DAVIDSON/HERMELIN CHAPEL at Clover Hill Park Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted with HEBREW MEMORIAL CHAPEL (248) 543-1622. www.hebrewmemorial.org

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now