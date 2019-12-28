|
Karen Louise Vargo (nee Brooks)
Spring Hill, TN - Karen Louise Vargo, age 70, went to be with her Lord December 16, 2019. She was a native of Dearborn, MI and retired from Ford Motor Credit Company as an Analyst. Preceded in death by parents, Arthur and Alice Davies Brooks. Survived by husband of 23 years, Richard A. Vargo; son Christopher Arthur (Kathleen) Newton and siblings Claudia (George) McBath, Kenneth (Christine) Brooks, Gordon (Anita) Brooks, Paul (Madeline) Brooks and John (Nancy) Brooks. Services to be held on January 3, 2020 at St. Philip Catholic Church in Franklin, TN. Donations in memory of Karen may be made to the Susan G. Komen for the Cure of Breast Cancer, 4009 Hillsboro Pike, Suite 209 Nashville, TN 37215. Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. www.springhill-memorial.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019