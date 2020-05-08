Services
Memorial Mass
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Fry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen M. Fry

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen M. Fry Obituary
Karen M. Fry

- - Karen died peacefully at her home surrounded by the love of her family on May 3, 2020. Age 80. Beloved wife of the late Jerry E. Fry for 46 years. Dear mother of Jerry R. Fry and Sean M. Fry. Loving sister of Robert M. Campbell (Wilma), Marilyn C. Shields (the late Ken), Terry M. Campbell, Janice E. Hatch (Tom) and the late Donald F. Campbell and David M. Campbell. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes to ALS Association, Michigan Chapter and Capuchin Soup Kitchen.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 8 to May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -