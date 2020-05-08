|
Karen M. Fry
- - Karen died peacefully at her home surrounded by the love of her family on May 3, 2020. Age 80. Beloved wife of the late Jerry E. Fry for 46 years. Dear mother of Jerry R. Fry and Sean M. Fry. Loving sister of Robert M. Campbell (Wilma), Marilyn C. Shields (the late Ken), Terry M. Campbell, Janice E. Hatch (Tom) and the late Donald F. Campbell and David M. Campbell. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes to ALS Association, Michigan Chapter and Capuchin Soup Kitchen.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 8 to May 10, 2020