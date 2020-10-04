Karen Marie Bugenski



Rochester - Karen Marie Bugenski, of Rochester, Michigan, passed away on October 1st, 2020 at the age of 54. She was born in Detroit, Michigan on January 2nd, 1966. Karen went to school at St. Anne Catholic School before going on to earn her Bachelor of Science from the University of Michigan.



She married her beloved husband Ted Bugenski on June 27th, 1992.



Karen had a career in purchasing, working with several different business. She was a proud member of St. Mary of the Hills Parish in Rochester Hills, Michigan. Her greatest joys in life were her family, gardening, and animals.



She is survived by her husband Ted; sons Brendan A. Bugenski (22) and Benjamin E. Bugenski (20); mother Jean McBurney; and sisters Sherri (Russ) Meservy and Connie (Ken) Stefanski.



She is predeceased by her father Earl McBurney, father-in-law Anthony Bugenski, and mother-in-law Betty Bugenski.



A private service will be held due to Covid concerns. In lieu of flowers a memorial donation may be made to Angels of Hope.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store