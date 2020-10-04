1/1
Karen Marie Bugenski
1966 - 2020
Karen Marie Bugenski

Rochester - Karen Marie Bugenski, of Rochester, Michigan, passed away on October 1st, 2020 at the age of 54. She was born in Detroit, Michigan on January 2nd, 1966. Karen went to school at St. Anne Catholic School before going on to earn her Bachelor of Science from the University of Michigan.

She married her beloved husband Ted Bugenski on June 27th, 1992.

Karen had a career in purchasing, working with several different business. She was a proud member of St. Mary of the Hills Parish in Rochester Hills, Michigan. Her greatest joys in life were her family, gardening, and animals.

She is survived by her husband Ted; sons Brendan A. Bugenski (22) and Benjamin E. Bugenski (20); mother Jean McBurney; and sisters Sherri (Russ) Meservy and Connie (Ken) Stefanski.

She is predeceased by her father Earl McBurney, father-in-law Anthony Bugenski, and mother-in-law Betty Bugenski.

A private service will be held due to Covid concerns. In lieu of flowers a memorial donation may be made to Angels of Hope.




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pixley Funeral Home
322 West University Drive
Rochester, MI 48307
2486519641
