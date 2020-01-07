Services
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
6:00 PM
Karen Marie (Tedesco) Robertson

Karen Marie (Tedesco) Robertson Obituary
Karen Marie Robertson (nee Tedesco)

- - Karen Marie Robertson (nee Tedesco), January 6, 2020, age 55. Beloved wife of Raymond "Roo" for 12 years. Loving mother of Stephanie Terry (Steven). Dear grandmother of Mason Terry. Daughter of Susan Tedesco and Robert Tedesco (Dee). Sister of Kathie Brinkman, Tom Tedesco (Linda), and Bob Tedesco (Suzy). Family will receive friends Thursday from 2pm until the Funeral at 6pm followed by a Rosary Service at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. Memorial tributes to Hospice of Michigan.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
