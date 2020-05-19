Services
Karen S. (Sudut) Anderson


1949 - 2020
Karen S. (Sudut) Anderson Obituary
Karen S. Anderson (Sudut)

Karen Suzanne Anderson (Sudut) born September 20th, 1949, age 70, of Saint Joseph, Michigan, passed peacefully with her husband, Bruce, and son Kyle, by her side May 17th, 2020. Karen is survived by her Husband, Bruce Anderson of 45 years; Sisters, Cheryl Varacalli and Toni Sherlock, and brother Martin Sudut; Children Kyle and Brett Anderson; Nephews, Rocco and Rosario Varacalli; Nieces, Christine Raimer and Lindsay Sudut; Great-nephews Anthony and Marco Varacalli, and Great-nieces Lucianna and Adrianna Varacalli; and Grandchildren, Nora and Miles. Karen is preceeded in death by her father Anthony Sudut (d. 1976) and mother, Evelyn Sudut (Rohr) (d. 1999). Karen's time with us has come to and end but the memories she leaves with us will be in our hearts forever. Karen was a giver on the highest order. There was nothing she would not do for family. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed trading recipes with sons, Kyle and Brett. She was an ardent "scrapper" and left us with wonderful memory books of our lives together. She lovingly made our house a warm home filled with family memories and she loved to decorate for all the Holidays. Her joy was her grandchildren, Nora and Miles, with son, Kyle. The story of Karen will live on in our hearts and bring smiles to us when we remember her smile. Honey, we love you. www.querfeldfh.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 19 to May 20, 2020
