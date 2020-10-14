Karen Strussione
STRUSSIONE, Karen. October 9, 2020. Age 57. Dearest mother of Natalie and Marco. Proud and loving grandmother of Levi. Beloved daughter of the late David (Jean) Kasich. Loving sister of Cheryl, and the late David (Julie). Survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 3-9pm with a 7pm Sharing of Memories Service at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons. 54880 Van Dyke Ave, at 25 mile, Shelby Charter Twp. Instate 9am Saturday at St Michael's Catholic Church, 40501 Hayes Rd, Sterling Heights, until time of 9:30am Funeral Mass. Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" @ WujekCalcaterra.com