Karen Sue Johnstone
Beverly Hills - Karen Sue Johnstone PT, MS of Beverly Hills, died unexpectedly from cancer on May 6, 2020 at the age of 82 in Crystal River, FL.
Karen is survived by her partner, Dr. Jane C. Perrin and her loving border collie, Duncan Darwin. She is predeceased by her parents, Vera and Dr. Kermit Johnstone and her brother, Bruce Johnstone.
Karen was born in Lebanon, OH on February 13, 1938 and grew up in Devon, CT and Saginaw, MI. She graduated with a BS in Biology from Albion College in 1960, earned a degree in Physical Therapy from Columbia University in 1961 and a MS in Rehabilitation Medical Unit Design from DePaul University. For 26 years, Karen was Director of Physical Therapy at Beaumont Hospital-Royal Oak until she retired in 1996.
Karen was devoted to wheelchair sports her entire career, working as a coach, mentor and expert medical classifier. She was affiliated with the Michigan, U.S. and International Veterans and Childrens Games and coached the Detroit Wheelers for many years. She was also a member of the US Paralympic teams in 1968 (Israel), 1972 (Germany), 1976 (Canada) and 1980 (Holland), before being inducted into the National Wheelchair Athletic Association Hall of Fame.
In 2002, Karen and Jane established a second residency in Citrus County, FL, where they volunteered for the National Fish and Wildlife Service as part of the manatee watch, patrolling in kayaks to protect the manatees from boaters and swimmers. She also was an avid birdwatcher, enjoyed taking nature courses, loved watching the New York Metropolitan Opera at the Imax theater and was passionate about Sudoku and NY Times crossword puzzles.
Her ashes were dispersed in the Chassahowitzka Wildlife Refuge, home of her beloved manatees. A memorial service is planned for this summer in Michigan. In lieu of flowers, please send donations here: http://www.thunderintheval leygames.com/sponsors.php.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 12 to May 17, 2020