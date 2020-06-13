Karl William Mantyla
Grosse Pointe Woods - Karl Mantyla, 81, died on June 7 in Detroit. Karl was born on June 18, 1938, in Detroit, Michigan, the son of the late Carl William Mantyla and the late Wilma (Saelman) Greenway. He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Melanie Nowc; sister, Dina Greenway; five children: K. Timothy Mantyla, Christopher (Cheryl) Mantyla, Peter (Tami) Mantyla, Drs. Andrea (Jim) Mertz, and Dr. Darren Mantyla; and six grandchildren: Dr. Chelsea (Jon) Bricker, Dr. Madison (Zack) Roth, Lindsey Mertz, Matthew Headlee, Jenna Mantyla, and Aron Mantyla. A funeral mass for Mr. Mantyla is scheduled for 10:00 AM Saturday, June 20, at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 23401 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores, MI. Memorial contributions may be made to On the Rise Bakery, a Capuchin Soup Kitchen program (https://www.cskdetroit.org/more-than-about-food/). www.ahpeters.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.