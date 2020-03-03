Services
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
248-569-0020
Service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
4:00 PM
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
Clover Hill Park Cemetery
2425 E 14 Mile Road
Birmingham, MD
View Map
Resources
Karni W. (Spitz) Frank M.D.

Karni W. (Spitz) Frank M.D. Obituary
Karni W. Frank, M.D. (née Spitz)

Karni W. Frank, M.D. (née Spitz) died on February 27, 2020. Dr. Frank was an accomplished physician, and the daughter of a remarkable family. Her greatest love was her family, whom she encouraged to high educational and professional accomplishment as well as loving parenthood. Had she lived, Dr. Frank would have had 12 grandchildren, with the twelfth born less than 24 hours after her death. She is survived by her loving husband, Dr. Robert N. Frank; children, Dale Frank (Elizabeth Hexner), Ariel (Andrew) Green, Stephen Frank (Adam Berger) and Gitta "Sissy" Frank (Paul Mitchell); brother, Dr. Werner (Anne) Spitz; and grandchildren, Leah, Anna and Noah Mitchell, Max, Daphne, Ethan, Benjamin, Hannah and Abigail Frank, Isabel, Zoey and Aaron Green. SERVICES 1:00 P.M. WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4, 2020 AT THE DAVIDSON/HERMELIN CHAPEL AT CLOVER HILL PARK CEMETERY. [The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
