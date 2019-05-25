|
Katherine Ann Higginbotham
- - Katherine Ann Higginbotham 84, of Birmingham, Michigan passed away at home peacefully on May 23, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was married to Robert for 65 years enjoying winters in Delray Beach, Florida and summers at Walloon Lake, Michigan. She was an avid bridge player and loved to play golf. Katherine is survived by her husband Robert, three daughters: Karin, Kristin (John), Heidi (Jeff), and five grandchildren: Taylor, Lexie, Veronica, Hailey, Robert Jefferson and one great granddaughter Nell. She was preceded in death by a son Robert Wesley and a grandson Kyle Thomas. Family will receive friends Saturday (Today), from 11am until the time of Service, 1pm, at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Michigan or Christ Church Cranbrook.
