Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
Resources
More Obituaries for Katherine Higginbotham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katherine Ann Higginbotham

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Katherine Ann Higginbotham Obituary
Katherine Ann Higginbotham

- - Katherine Ann Higginbotham 84, of Birmingham, Michigan passed away at home peacefully on May 23, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was married to Robert for 65 years enjoying winters in Delray Beach, Florida and summers at Walloon Lake, Michigan. She was an avid bridge player and loved to play golf. Katherine is survived by her husband Robert, three daughters: Karin, Kristin (John), Heidi (Jeff), and five grandchildren: Taylor, Lexie, Veronica, Hailey, Robert Jefferson and one great granddaughter Nell. She was preceded in death by a son Robert Wesley and a grandson Kyle Thomas. Family will receive friends Saturday (Today), from 11am until the time of Service, 1pm, at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Michigan or Christ Church Cranbrook.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now