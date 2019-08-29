|
|
Katherine D. Albert
Grosse Pointe Woods - Katherine D. Albert, age 94 of Grosse Pointe Woods, passed away peacefully on August 25, 2019. She was born on December 4, 1924 in Nashville, TN to the late Herbert and Elizabeth Higdon. Katherine is the beloved mother of Evelyn (Sam) Sanom, Sylvia (Allan) Gazoul, Thomas (Alice)Albert, and Abraham (Julie) Albert. Proud grandmother of 14 and great-grandmother of 23. Cherished sister of, Peggy Landrith. Katherine was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel and three siblings. Visitation for Katherine will be held on Friday at the A.H. Peters Funeral Home of Grosse Pointe, 20705 Mack Ave. (at Vernier) from 3-8pm. Instate, Saturday at Christ Church Detroit, 960 E. Jefferson, from 10:30am until time of service, 11am. Memorial contributions are suggested to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38106. www.ahpeters.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 29, 2019