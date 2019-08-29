Services
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
(313) 884-5500
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Christ Church Detroit
960 E. Jefferson
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Church Detroit
960 E. Jefferson
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Katherine Albert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katherine D. Albert


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Katherine D. Albert Obituary
Katherine D. Albert

Grosse Pointe Woods - Katherine D. Albert, age 94 of Grosse Pointe Woods, passed away peacefully on August 25, 2019. She was born on December 4, 1924 in Nashville, TN to the late Herbert and Elizabeth Higdon. Katherine is the beloved mother of Evelyn (Sam) Sanom, Sylvia (Allan) Gazoul, Thomas (Alice)Albert, and Abraham (Julie) Albert. Proud grandmother of 14 and great-grandmother of 23. Cherished sister of, Peggy Landrith. Katherine was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel and three siblings. Visitation for Katherine will be held on Friday at the A.H. Peters Funeral Home of Grosse Pointe, 20705 Mack Ave. (at Vernier) from 3-8pm. Instate, Saturday at Christ Church Detroit, 960 E. Jefferson, from 10:30am until time of service, 11am. Memorial contributions are suggested to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38106. www.ahpeters.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Katherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.H. Peters Funeral Home
Download Now