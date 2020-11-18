1/
Katherine Elizabeth (Betty) Wahlstrom
Katherine Elizabeth (Betty) Wahlstrom

Novi, MI - 1/8/46 - 11/9/20

Betty was born to the late William & Wilma Ehmer of Germany on January 8, 1946. She left us unexpectedly on Monday, November 9, 2020 and was reunited with her beloved husband, Dennis L. Wahlstrom, who preceded her in death on November 27, 2018.

Betty was a 1969 graduate of Grace Hospital School of Nursing in Detroit. This marked the beginning of a 35 year career working in several departments of the affiliation of hospitals now known as the Detroit Medical Center (DMC).

Betty loved to travel. During their 48 year marriage, she and Dennis took many vacations together. Whether golfing in Myrtle Beach, visiting a resort in the Dominican Republic, staying with friends in England, or skiing in Colorado, Betty enjoyed these moments to the fullest. Betty also enjoyed time spent with friends and family.

She leaves to mourn her loss her step-children Vickie (Kevin) Kooyers, Rick (Dawn), Randy (Brenda), and Darryl and their children and grandchildren, sister-in-law Billie (Mary Hartmann) and their children and grandchildren, and many dear friends.

Interment will be at Cadillac Memorial Gardens West. Donations in Betty's memory can be made to Historic Trinity Lutheran Church at 1345 Gratiot Ave., Detroit, MI, 48207.




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 18 to Nov. 22, 2020.
or

