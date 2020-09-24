1/1
Katherine Emily Murphy
Katherine Emily Murphy

Kathy Murphy passed on September 11, 2020 in Honolulu, Hawaii. She was born Katherine Kalinowski on July 29, 1955 in Hamtramck, Michigan to Raymond and Helen Kalinowski (Rozewicz). At the age of 19, Kathy left the cold weather for Hawaii and met the love of her life, Michael Murphy, marrying on March 19, 1976. Kathy graduated from University of Hawaii-Manoa with her BA in Early Education of Young Children. Kathy had an innate ability to make everyone around her feel comfortable and we will all remember her quick and heartfelt laugh. Although she had no children, she nurtured so many children as her own through her passion in early education. She taught at St. Clement's Preschool which led her to reach many more children through her work at Hawaii Association for the Education of Young Children (HAEYC). She achieved the executive director position and mentored many early education teachers. Kathy is survived by her husband of 44 years Michael Murphy. In addition, Kathy leaves behind her sister Karen Dunmire (Jeffrey)and their children, Julie, Dale, and Steve. Also, the children and grandchildren of her brother Ken(predeceased); Sarah Laing (Gordon) and Kenneth Kalinowski II and Gabe, Hannah, and Roxy. Kathy is also survived by her special Aunt Joan Stress and sister-in-law, Patty (Bruce) Tester, brother Kevin, and many more aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Private services at this time. Arrangements by Oahu Cemetery, oahumortuary.com




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
