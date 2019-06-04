|
|
Katherine Martina
Taylor - Katherine Martina June 3, 2019. Age 86 of Taylor. Beloved wife of the late Louis. Loving mother of Stephen (Theresa) Martina and Lisa (Russell) Hayward. Katherine was preceded in death by her parents Steve and Rose Popp as well as her six siblings. Katherine will be deeply missed by family and friends. Visitation Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 2- 8 p.m. at the Taylor Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23750 Goddard Road. (313) 291-1800. In state Thursday 9:30 a.m. with a 10:00 a.m. Mass of the Resurrection to follow at St. Constance Catholic Church, 21555 Kinyon, Taylor. Interment Our Lady of Hope Cemetery. Donations may be made to St. Constance Parish. Please share memories and/or leave condolences on Katherine's guestbook at www.voranfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 4, 2019