Services
Christ Church Grosse Pointe
61 Grosse Pointe Blvd
Grosse Pointe Farms, MI 48236
Resources
More Obituaries for Katherine Anslow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katherine Norman Anslow

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Katherine Norman Anslow Obituary
Katherine Norman Anslow

Grosse Pointe Farms - Grosse Pointe Farms resident Katherine N. Anslow passed away at home on June 16, 2019.

Born in Detroit to O. Arnold and Leona (Carbeck) Norman, Kathie grew up in Huntington Woods, Michigan, where she attended Berkley High School. At the University of Michigan she edited The Ensian yearbook and joined the Chi Omega sorority. After graduating with a degree in Music, Kathie went to work for the Detroit Free Press, rising to the position of Society Editor.

She married Dr. Richard D. Anslow in 1962 and moved to Grosse Pointe Farms, where they raised two daughters.

Starting in 1977, Kathie worked for First Federal Savings of Michigan (later Charter One) as Assistant Vice President and Public Relations Officer, and later Assistant Vice President for Branch Operations. After her retirement, she was a communications and public relations consultant. She edited Moorings for the Grosse Pointe Historical Society, and was a writer and copy editor for The Record, a publication of the Episcopal Diocese of Michigan.

She was an active member of Christ Church Grosse Pointe, serving on numerous committees and employed for three years as its Communications Director.

Kathie was a member of Ibex, serving as its president in 2005-6. She was in The Wednesday Morning Music Club, frequently performing on the piano or accompanying others. She particularly enjoyed playing music with her two granddaughters.

Kathie is survived by her daughters Susan (Eric) Williams and Lynn Anslow; and granddaughters Margaret and Emily Williams.

A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on August 2 at Christ Church Grosse Pointe, 61 Grosse Pointe Blvd., Grosse Pointe Farms. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the University of Michigan Knight-Wallace Fellowship for Journalists, Univ. of Michigan/Wallace House, Knight-Wallace Fellowships for Journalists Fund, 620 Oxford Rd. Ann Arbor, MI 48104 with Knight-Wallace Fellowships for Journalists on the memo line; or to Christ Church Grosse Pointe.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.