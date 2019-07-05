|
|
Katherine Norman Anslow
Grosse Pointe Farms - Grosse Pointe Farms resident Katherine N. Anslow passed away at home on June 16, 2019.
Born in Detroit to O. Arnold and Leona (Carbeck) Norman, Kathie grew up in Huntington Woods, Michigan, where she attended Berkley High School. At the University of Michigan she edited The Ensian yearbook and joined the Chi Omega sorority. After graduating with a degree in Music, Kathie went to work for the Detroit Free Press, rising to the position of Society Editor.
She married Dr. Richard D. Anslow in 1962 and moved to Grosse Pointe Farms, where they raised two daughters.
Starting in 1977, Kathie worked for First Federal Savings of Michigan (later Charter One) as Assistant Vice President and Public Relations Officer, and later Assistant Vice President for Branch Operations. After her retirement, she was a communications and public relations consultant. She edited Moorings for the Grosse Pointe Historical Society, and was a writer and copy editor for The Record, a publication of the Episcopal Diocese of Michigan.
She was an active member of Christ Church Grosse Pointe, serving on numerous committees and employed for three years as its Communications Director.
Kathie was a member of Ibex, serving as its president in 2005-6. She was in The Wednesday Morning Music Club, frequently performing on the piano or accompanying others. She particularly enjoyed playing music with her two granddaughters.
Kathie is survived by her daughters Susan (Eric) Williams and Lynn Anslow; and granddaughters Margaret and Emily Williams.
A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on August 2 at Christ Church Grosse Pointe, 61 Grosse Pointe Blvd., Grosse Pointe Farms. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the University of Michigan Knight-Wallace Fellowship for Journalists, Univ. of Michigan/Wallace House, Knight-Wallace Fellowships for Journalists Fund, 620 Oxford Rd. Ann Arbor, MI 48104 with Knight-Wallace Fellowships for Journalists on the memo line; or to Christ Church Grosse Pointe.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 5, 2019