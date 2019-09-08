Services
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Harry J Will Funeral Home
Memorial service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Harry J Will Funeral Home
Katherine Pelc Michalsen


1953 - 2019
Katherine Pelc Michalsen

Livonia - Katherine Pelc Michalsen born October 24, 1953 passed away September 3, 2019 at the age of 65. Beloved wife of the late David Michalsen. Loving mother of Joseph (Angela) Michalsen, Thomas (Rachel) Michalsen, Lauren (Thomas Schutzius) Michalsen and Haley (Paul) Glass. Proud grandmother of Alice, James, Mae and Walker. Dear sister of Douglas (Patricia), Michael (Lorraine), Paul (Sharon), Linda (Dennis), Carol and Elaine (Tim). Katherine will be missed by many nieces and nephews as well.

Katherine was a devoted secretary of Southfield Public Schools for 20+ Years. When she wasn't working she enjoyed spending summers with family and her grandchildren at her family cottage in Stoney Point on Lake St. Clair. Her other passions included gardening, antiquing and interior design. She loved to travel to warm places and vacation with family. Katherine will be deeply missed by many friends and family.

A memorial gathering will take place at Harry J Will Funeral Home on Monday September 9, 2019 from 4-8pm. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday September 10, 2019 at 11am also at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the DMC children's Hospital of Michigan Foundation. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.harryjwillfuneralhome.com for the Michalsen family.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 8, 2019
