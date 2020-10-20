1/1
Kathleen Ann Cox
Kathleen Ann Cox

Canton - Age 74 Beloved wife of David. Dear sister of Judith (Richard) Hynes. Aunt of Susan (David) Deignan, Karen (Ed) Coughlin and Rick (Shaynee) Hynes.She always enjoyed spoiling her great and great great nieces and nephews. Kathleen was a kind and loving soul who was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. Family suggests memorials to Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit. www.santeiufuneralhome.com




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 20 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
(734) 427-3800
