Kathleen Ann Cox
Canton - Age 74 Beloved wife of David. Dear sister of Judith (Richard) Hynes. Aunt of Susan (David) Deignan, Karen (Ed) Coughlin and Rick (Shaynee) Hynes.She always enjoyed spoiling her great and great great nieces and nephews. Kathleen was a kind and loving soul who was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. Family suggests memorials to Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit. www.santeiufuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 20 to Oct. 25, 2020.