Jess, Kathleen Ann (Madden). Age 91.
Beloved wife of 66 Years of the late Robert (Bob) Jess. Kathleen was a devoted, strong faith filled Irish Catholic. If you knew her you would know how deeply her love was for her eight children. Upon meeting Kathleen you would immediately notice her beautiful blue eyes, her constant smile, and positive attitude. There was no limit to her love of her family, being Irish, Catholic Education, Notre Dame, and all things Chicago; especially St. Gregory's, Wrigley Field, and the Cubs.
Dear mother of the late Kathy (late Earl) Tennant, Diane (David) Sucha, Bob (Debbie) Jess, Denise (Jack) Green, Dan (Nancy) Jess, Ron (Michelle) Jess, John Jess and Pat (Tim) Graham. Adored and loved by 15 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren with another due in June.
Visiting Monday 3-8 PM at Charles Step Funeral Home, 18425 Beech Daly (btw. 6-7 Mile). Instate Tuesday 10:15 AM until 11 AM Mass at St. Fabian Catholic Church, 32220 W. 12 Mile Farmington Hills 48334. Donations to Persephone Mae Foundation appreciated; (webelieveinunicorns.org)
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020