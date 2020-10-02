Kathleen Ann Kirsch (Weot)Kathleen Ann Kirsch (Weot), age 87 of Antrim County, formerly of St. Clair, Grosse Pointe Farms and Grosse Pointe City passed away peacefully on September 29th, 2020. Kathleen was born on August 24, 1933 to the late Vernus and Blanch Weot in Grosse Pointe City. Proceeded in death by her beloved husband, Jerry for 55 years, loving mother of Kerry (Jody) Kirsch of Livonia, Susan (H. Brooks) Miles of Hartville, Ohio, Karl Kirsch (Karen) of Harbor Springs, Kathy (William) Worsley of Midland and Julia (Daniel) Girdler of Bloomfield Village. Grandmother to Kelly (Michael) Belcher, Kathleen (Jerrett) Gogola, and Kerry J. Kirsch, Hall, William and Jackson Miles, John (Alyssa) Fillmore, Edward (Rebecca) Fillmore, Daniel, Alec, and Joseph Girdler. Great Grandmother to Addison, Andrew, William Edward, Jody, Jaclyn and William Richard. Sister to Christine (Larry) McShane, Alice (Keith) Shreve, Mary Lou (Harley) Flagler, Paul (Madelon) Weot, David (Ida) Weot and Herbert (Cathy) Weot.Kathleen was a graduate of St. Paul High School in Grosse Pointe. Kathleen's most important commitment was being a loving wife and mother, always active in supporting her family. She was a volunteer grade school catechism teacher at St. Paul's in Grosse Pointe and Meals on Wheels in St Clair. As a Grosse Pointe Yacht Club member, where she played tennis and bowled. She also loved many animals over the years including a Bouvier named Shultz, (except when she ate the furniture).Funeral home visitation is Sunday, October 4th from 2:00pm to 6:00pm at Youngs Funeral Home, 4061 St. Clair Hwy, East China Twp.Funeral Services will be held on Monday, October 5th, 11:00am at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 416 N 6th Street in St. Clair.Memorials may be made to Meadowbrook Medical Care Facility, Bellaire, MI