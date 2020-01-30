Resources
Kathleen Ann "Kathy" Kotas

Kathleen Ann "Kathy" Kotas Obituary
Milford - Kathleen Ann "Kathy" Kotas, a resident of Milford, former resident of Detroit, and long time nurse with the American Red Cross, died on January 28, 2020 after a hard fought battle with cancer and leukemia. She was 71 years old.

She is survived by Mike, her beloved husband of over fifty years; her sons, Paul (Ann) Kotas, Jeffery (Dawn) Kotas; grandchildren, Bryson, Savana, Riegle, Orion, Corbin, and Jillian Kotas; siblings, Michael (Diane) Livernois, Andrea (Bruce) Schroeder, Randy Livernois, and Patty. She was preceded in death by her son Gregory Kotas in 2005.

A Memorial Service with interment in Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly will be held at a later date. Condolences may be left at www.LynchandSonsMilford.com.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020
