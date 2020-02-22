|
Kathleen Anne Bandol
Rochester Hills - Bandol, Kathleen Anne, age 66 of Rochester Hills, passed away February 21, 2020. Loving mother of Douglas John Bandol and Michelle Lynn (Bob) Habeeb. Sister of John and Steve Jerome. Also survived by the father of her children Douglas George Bandol. Funeral Service, Saturday, February 29, 2020 11: am with an instate time of 10:00 am at the Rochester Christian Church, 4435 North Rochester Road, Rochester. The family will receive friends Friday 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd, Rochester. Interment Guardian Angel Cemetery. Memorials in Kathleen's name may be made to the . Online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020