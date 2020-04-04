Resources
Kathleen Anne Cloutier

Kathleen Anne Cloutier Obituary
Kathleen Anne Cloutier

Farmington Hills - Kathleen Anne Cloutier of Farmington Hills, Michigan passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, March 30, 2020. Born 4/16/1949 to Maxine (Burmeister) and Wm. L. Cloutier. Survived by siblings Jan Cloutier, Barb (Paul) Richards, Nancy DeGeneres, Deb (Jim) Moscheck, Robert (Quent Potter) and Michael Cloutier. Predeceased by her parents, a sister Mary Schmitt and her brother Bill Cloutier. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and grand nieces.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
