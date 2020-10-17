Kathleen Anne Morgan
Grass Lake - Kathleen Anne Morgan of Grass Lake, age 77, passed away October 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hubert and Linda LeMieux; sister, Marilyn Cawley and brother, Tom LeMieux.
Kathleen is survived by her husband, Bobby; daughter, Janet (Dan) Wallace; son, Travis (Melinda) Morgan; grandchildren, Katie and Claire Wallace and Katie and Travis Morgan; great-grandson, Kash Morgan; sister, Karen Allen; brothers, Dale (Kathy) LeMieux and James LeMieux (Janette Arsneault); step sisters, Donna Lee and Joan; sisters-in-law, Millie LeMieux and Norma Best; several nieces and nephews.
Kathleen was a much-loved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a great friend to many. She was a wonderful cook, artist and poet. She enjoyed board games and was known as the queen of ping pong.
Per Kathleen's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services. Arrangements entrusted to Sherwood Funeral Home, Grass Lake. Please sign her guest book at sherwoodfh.com
.