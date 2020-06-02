Kathleen Borski
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen Borski

Royal Oak - Kathleen A. Borski, age 80, of Royal Oak, passed away June 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Herman. Loving mother of Herman III (Missy), Russell (Julie), Brian (Karen), and Jeffrey. Predeceased by her son, Mark, in 1997. Proud grandmother of Sarah, Amanda, Benjamin, Breanna, Christian, Joseph, Bradley, Rebecca, Charlotte, Nicholas, Brandon, Haley, and Skylar. Great-grandmother of two. Sister of Joan, Valerie, John, Michael, and Robin. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Memorial service Saturday, June 6, 11:00 a.m. (gathering 10:00) at Ferndale Assembly of God, 1221 E. 9 Mile Rd., Ferndale. Memorials to Doctors Without Borders USA appreciated. Share a memory at www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
705 West 11 Mile Road
Royal Oak, MI 48067
(248) 541-7000
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved