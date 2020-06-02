Kathleen Borski
Royal Oak - Kathleen A. Borski, age 80, of Royal Oak, passed away June 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Herman. Loving mother of Herman III (Missy), Russell (Julie), Brian (Karen), and Jeffrey. Predeceased by her son, Mark, in 1997. Proud grandmother of Sarah, Amanda, Benjamin, Breanna, Christian, Joseph, Bradley, Rebecca, Charlotte, Nicholas, Brandon, Haley, and Skylar. Great-grandmother of two. Sister of Joan, Valerie, John, Michael, and Robin. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Memorial service Saturday, June 6, 11:00 a.m. (gathering 10:00) at Ferndale Assembly of God, 1221 E. 9 Mile Rd., Ferndale. Memorials to Doctors Without Borders USA appreciated. Share a memory at www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com.
Royal Oak - Kathleen A. Borski, age 80, of Royal Oak, passed away June 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Herman. Loving mother of Herman III (Missy), Russell (Julie), Brian (Karen), and Jeffrey. Predeceased by her son, Mark, in 1997. Proud grandmother of Sarah, Amanda, Benjamin, Breanna, Christian, Joseph, Bradley, Rebecca, Charlotte, Nicholas, Brandon, Haley, and Skylar. Great-grandmother of two. Sister of Joan, Valerie, John, Michael, and Robin. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Memorial service Saturday, June 6, 11:00 a.m. (gathering 10:00) at Ferndale Assembly of God, 1221 E. 9 Mile Rd., Ferndale. Memorials to Doctors Without Borders USA appreciated. Share a memory at www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.