Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
339 Walnut Boulevard
Rochester, MI 48307
(248) 651-8137
Kathleen Carol Kreidler Obituary
Kreidler, Kathleen Carol, "K.C." age 66 of Rochester Hills, passed away March 30, 2020. Loving wife of Chuck Kreidler for 36 years. Dear sister of Darby (Larry) Duke. Sister in law of Linda Kreidler Trudell (John), and Sarah (Herbert) David. K.C. loved her volunteer work ad Bellbrook Senior Living and devoted her dogs. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Memorials in K.C.'s name may be made to the Paws for Life - Troy. Arrangements in the care of the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, Rochester. online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2020
