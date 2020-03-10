|
Kathleen Diane Baker
Kathleen Diane Baker passed away on March 7, 2020 at the age of 76. She passed gently in her sleep at home in Dearborn, Michigan from her long term illness. Kathy was predeceased by her parents, Clifford Lloyd (Loyd), Jeanne Tewsley, and her brother Robert Loyd. She is survived by her husband, Curtis Baker, step mother Rose Loyd, brother Mark Loyd (Cindi), sister Renaie Fernadez, sister-in-law Jane Loyd, her three children Don Baker (Gina), Clifford Baker (Shelly), Carrie Stanley (Christopher) and grandchildren, Hannah Baker, Maggie Stanley, and Jacob Stanley. Her extended grandchildren include Stacy, Tracy, Jimmy, Jaime, Crystal, and 14 great grandchildren.
Kathy shared her loving and caring spirit with everyone she encountered, whether they were acquaintances or close family members. She was a strong willed woman who was not afraid to share her sincere and honest opinion (out of love, of course). Always looking out for her close friends and family, she was everyone's guardian angel whether they wanted it or not. Her kind and genuine heart was larger than life. She treasured every minute with her family, and was extremely proud of their accomplishments. She was also very fond of their lake property and all who resided there. She looked forward to staying there over the summer months.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association.or the United Cerebral Palsy of Michigan.
At Kathy's request, there will be no services held. The family has scheduled a Celebration of Life event to be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 1 PM to 4 PM. The event will be held at the Crystal Park Banquet Center located at 17113 Champaign Rd, Allen Park, MI 48101. All friends, family, and acquaintances are welcome.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020