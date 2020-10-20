1/1
Kathleen Easton Maher-Szuma
Kathleen Easton Maher-Szuma

Kathleen Easton Maher-Szuma, Katey to her friends and family, was called home to God last week. Katey was 47 years old. Born in Boston, MA on Jan. 27, 1973 to Richard Joseph and Avery Poor Maher, Katey graduated from UCLA and subsequently from the University of Notre Dame Law School before moving to Michigan to begin her family and legal career. Katey is survived by her two amazing children, Veronica and Jack Szuma, by her ex-husband Alan Szuma, and by her brothers Richard and Shep Maher. God has now lifted the heavy cross that Katey carried for so many years, and set her next to Him in peace and repose. Family will receive friends Thursday 2-4pm at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home (Vasu, Rodgers, & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave (btw 13-14 Mile Rd), Royal Oak, 248-549-0500. Funeral mass Friday 10am at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church, 32340 Pierce Rd., Beverly Hills, MI. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be made to 242 Community Church in Brighton, MI 242community.com/generosity

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
OCT
23
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church
