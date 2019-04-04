Services
Hopcroft Funeral Home - Madison Heights
31145 John R. Road
Madison Heights, MI 48071
248-585-7770
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hopcroft Funeral Home - Madison Heights
31145 John R. Road
Madison Heights, MI 48071
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Griffin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Griffin


1920 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kathleen Griffin Obituary
Kathleen Griffin

Sterling Heights - Kathleen Griffin, age 99, of Sterling Heights, Michigan, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019. Proceeded in death by her husband John and son Johnny, along with 6 brothers and sisters. She is survived by her daughter Maureen (Marion) Melton, her grandchildren Michael (Laura) Melton, Michelle (David) Atkinson and 5 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 4th from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Hopcroft Funeral Home, 31145 John R. Road, Madison Heights, Michigan.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hopcroft Funeral Home - Madison Heights
Download Now