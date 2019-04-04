|
|
Kathleen Griffin
Sterling Heights - Kathleen Griffin, age 99, of Sterling Heights, Michigan, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019. Proceeded in death by her husband John and son Johnny, along with 6 brothers and sisters. She is survived by her daughter Maureen (Marion) Melton, her grandchildren Michael (Laura) Melton, Michelle (David) Atkinson and 5 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 4th from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Hopcroft Funeral Home, 31145 John R. Road, Madison Heights, Michigan.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 4, 2019